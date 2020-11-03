2020 Election Results: U.S. Representative, 6th Congressional District

By WAFB Staff | November 3, 2020 at 8:04 PM CST - Updated November 3 at 9:04 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Below are the results for the U.S. Representative, 6th Congressional District race.

Congressman Garret Graves (Republican, District 6) will win reelection, WAFB political analyst, Jim Engster, projects.

Other candidates in the race:

  • Shannon Sloan (LBT)
  • Richard “RPT” Torregano (NOPTY)
  • Dartanyon “DAW” Williams (Dem)

