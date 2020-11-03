ELECTION 2020: Results for races in the WAFB viewing area

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Below are the results for races in the WAFB viewing area.
Listed below are projections of winners from WAFB political analyst, Jim Engster:
President - Donald Trump (R)
U.S. Senator - Bill Cassidy (R)
U.S. Representative, 1st Congressional District
U.S. Representative, 2nd Congressional District - Cedric Richmond (D)
U.S. Representative, 3rd Congressional District
U.S. Representative, 4th Congressional District
U.S. Representative, 5th Congressional District
U.S. Representative, 6th Congressional District - Garret Graves (R)
Court of Appeal, 1st Circuit, 2nd Dist., Sub. 1, Div. A
PSC, District 1
19th Judicial Dist. Court, ES 1, Div. D
19th Judicial Dist. Court, ES 1, Div. K
19th Judicial Dist. Court, ES 2, Div. G
19th Judicial Dist. Court, ES 2, Div. M
21st Judicial Dist. Court, Div. F
23rd Judicial Dist. Court, ES 2, Div. B
23rd Judicial Dist. Court, ES 2, Div. D
Constitutional Amendment 1
Constitutional Amendment 2
Constitutional Amendment 3
Constitutional Amendment 4
Constitutional Amendment 5
Constitutional Amendment 6
Constitutional Amendment 7
Donaldsonville Mayor
Donaldsonville Council, Dist. 1
Donaldsonville Council, Dist. 2
Donaldsonville Council, Dist. 3
Donaldsonville Council, Dist. 4
Donaldsonville Council, Dist. 5
Gonzales Council, Div. A
Gonzales Council, Div. C
Ascension Sports Wagering
Family Court Judge, Sect. 3, Div. D
EBR Mayor-President
EBR Metro Council Dist. 1
EBR Metro Council Dist. 2
EBR Metro Council Dist. 3
EBR Metro Council Dist. 4
EBR Metro Council Dist. 5
EBR Metro Council Dist. 6
EBR Metro Council Dist. 7
EBR Metro Council Dist. 8
EBR Metro Council Dist. 9
EBR Metro Council Dist. 10
EBR Metro Council Dist. 11
EBR Metro Council Dist. 12
EBR Justice of the Peace, Ward 3, Dist. 3
EBR Constable, JOP Ward 2, Dist. 3
EBR Constable, JOP Ward 3, Dist. 1
EBR Constable, JOP Ward 3, Dist. 2
Zachary Council Dist. 2
EBR Sports Wagering
EBR Fire Protection Dist. 1
Brownsfield Fire Protection Dist. 3
Pride Fire Protection Dist. 8
Alsen/St. Irma Fire Protection Dist. 9
Plaquemine Mayor
Rosedale Mayor
Livingston, Justice of the Peace, Ward 1
Livingston, Justice of the Peace, Ward 5
Livingston, Justice of the Peace, Ward 7
Livingston, Constable, JOP Ward 4
Livingston, Constable, JOP Ward 7
Livingston, Constable, JOP Ward 9
Town of Livingston Mayor
French Settlement Mayor
Walker Chief of Police
Town of Livingston Chief of Police
French Settlement Chief of Police
Livingston Sports Wagering
Livingston Parishwide Proposition
Amite Mayor
Roseland Mayor
Village of Tangipahoa Mayor
Port Allen Mayor
Port Allen Chief of Police
WBR Sports Wagering
St. Francisville Mayor
