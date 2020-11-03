2020 Election Results: EBR mayor-president race headed to runoff

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Below are the results for the East Baton Rouge Parish mayor-president race.
Incumbent, Sharon Weston Broome (D) will be in a runoff in the race for EBR mayor-president against Steve Carter (R). With 98% of votes in, Broome received 48% of the vote. She needed 50% (plus 1 vote) to avoid a runoff. Carter received 20% of the vote. The runoff will be Dec. 5.
Other candidates in the race:
- C. Denise Marcelle (D)
- Jordan Piazza (R)
- Frank Smith (R)
- Eric Guirard (I)
- Matt Watson (R)
