2020 Election Results: Constitutional amendments in La.

Below are the projected results for the statewide amendments.
Projected results are in BOLD.
Amendment 1 - “Do you support an amendment declaring that, to protect human life, a right to abortion and the funding of abortion shall not be found in the Louisiana Constitution?”
- YES
- NO
Amendment 2 - “Do you support an amendment to permit the presence or production of oil or gas to be included in the methodology used to determine the fair market value of an oil or gas well for the purpose of property assessment?”
- YES
- NO
Amendment 3 - “Do you support an amendment to allow for the use of the Budget Stabilization Fund, also known as the Rainy-Day Fund, for state costs associated with a disaster declared by the federal government?”
- YES
- NO
Amendment 4 - “Do you support an amendment to limit the growth of the expenditure limit for the state general fund and dedicated funds and to remove the calculation of its growth factor from the Constitution?”
- YES
- NO
Amendment 5 - “Do you support an amendment to authorize local governments to enter into cooperative endeavor ad valorem tax exemption agreements with new or expanding manufacturing establishments for payments in lieu of taxes?”
- YES
- NO
Amendment 6 - “Do you support an amendment to increase the maximum amount of income a person may receive and still qualify for the special assessment level for residential property receiving the homestead exemption?”
- YES
- NO
Amendment 7 - “Do you support an amendment to create the Louisiana Unclaimed Property Permanent Trust Fund to preserve the money that remains unclaimed by its owner or owners?”
- YES
- NO
