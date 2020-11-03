Cold start to Election Day, but great weather continues

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Weather is certainly not an issue in our area on this Election Day, with bright sunshine expected to remain in place and afternoon highs topping out in the low 70s. In fact, great weather should continue right on through the end of the week.
Election Day Forecast
After a chilly start that delivered our coldest weather here in Baton Rouge since late February, weather will be just about perfect for the remainder of this Election Day. Sunshine and mild temperatures will prevail, with afternoon highs in the low 70s. It will get cool once again this evening if you plan on voting late, with temperatures falling from the mid-60s at 5 p.m. into the mid-50s by the time the polls close at 8 p.m.
Rest of This Week
We will have zero complaints with our weather going forward through the end of the workweek. Temperatures will gradually moderate with lows about 15 degrees warmer by Friday morning compared to this morning. Afternoon highs will also gradually trend warmer, climbing to near 80° by Friday. No rain is expected through the end of the week.
Weekend into Next Week
A surge in moisture moving inland from the Gulf of Mexico could result in a few showers by Saturday. For now, I’ve got rain chances at 20% to 30%, with highs near 80° on both Saturday and Sunday. Small rain chances persist from Sunday into early next week, but many may stay dry.
It doesn’t look as though our next cold front will move through until Tuesday or Wednesday of next week. That front will deliver the chance for a few showers followed by a modest cooldown.
Tropical Update
After peaking just below Category 5 intensity late Monday night, Eta is nearing landfall in Nicaragua on Tuesday morning and is still a powerful Category 4 hurricane. In addition to its extreme winds, Eta is expected to produce a storm surge of 14-21 feet along the coast of Nicaragua and rain totals that could climb to 35 inches or more in parts of Nicaragua and Honduras.
It will likely slowly meander over Central America for the next few days while weakening, but some semblance of its circulation is expected to emerge back over the western Caribbean by late in the week. The official forecast does show it becoming a tropical storm once again by the weekend. From there, it is possible it could begin a northward drift, but uncertainty remains high on its long term future. At this point, there is nothing that indicates a significant threat to our part of the Gulf Coast.
