Cold start to Election Day, but great weather continues

It will likely slowly meander over Central America for the next few days while weakening, but some semblance of its circulation is expected to emerge back over the western Caribbean by late in the week. The official forecast does show it becoming a tropical storm once again by the weekend. From there, it is possible it could begin a northward drift, but uncertainty remains high on its long term future. At this point, there is nothing that indicates a significant threat to our part of the Gulf Coast.