Baked Cushaw and Yams

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many of the old Creole cooks referred to the meat of the cushaw, a green and white, striped crookneck pumpkin, simmered in sugar and spices, as Juirdmon. This mixture can then be combined with Louisiana yams as the perfect filling for pies or turnovers. One of its premiere uses, however, was as a side dish alongside turkey, pork roast, or ham on the holiday table, replacing the simple candied yam.