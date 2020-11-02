What to keep in mind if you’re voting in-person on Election Day

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Many people will be voting in-person Tuesday, Nov. 3 on Election Day.
People should expect long lines Tuesday and bring their patience. Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin expects more than a million people to vote Tuesday. He recommends using the Geaux Vote app to get familiar with the ballot before stepping into the voting booth.
Click here to find and review your sample ballot. Polling locations are also available here.
Watch 9News at 6 for exactly what people need to keep in mind when they head to the polls.
