Supreme Court wants further state-level review in lawsuit between Baton Rouge protester, officer

WASHINGTON (WAFB) - The Supreme Court has sent a lawsuit filed by a Baton Rouge police officer, who claims he was injured by demonstrators in 2016, back for further review in Louisiana’s courts.
The officer, identified in the filing as John Doe instead of by name, claims he was seriously wounded after demonstrators began to “loot a Circle K” for water bottles that were later thrown at police officers.
“When the Defendants ran out of the water bottles they were throwing at the Baton Rouge City Police, a member of Defendant Black Lives Matter...then picked up a piece of concrete or similar rock-like substance and hurled into the police that were making arrests,” the officer’s lawsuit states.
The officer claims he was hit in the face and was knocked to the ground, which resulted in some of his teeth being knocked out; he also reportedly suffered an injury to his jaw and brain.
DeRay Mckesson, a famed supporter of the Blacks Live Matter Movement, was listed by name as a defendant in the lawsuit for his alleged role in encouraging residents to attend that demonstration. The other defendant was the Black Lives Matter Movement in its totality.
The lawsuit does not accuse Mckesson of throwing the items or knowing the identity of the person who threw the items. Instead, it says Mckesson orchestrated the demonstration and, given violent confrontations at similar demonstrations around the country, should have been able to foresee that tensions would boil over into the bottles and rocks being thrown.
For those reasons, the lawsuit argues, Mckesson should be held liable.
Federal Judge Brian Jackson challenged that argument in 2017 by ruling Black Lives Matter is not “an entity of any sort,” and like the Tea Party or Civil Rights Movement, can’t be sued.
Judge Jackson also concluded Mckesson “solely engaged in protected speech” through rules that protect peaceful demonstrators from suffering for the actions of violent demonstrators.
The lawsuit was reinstated in April of 2019 when an appeals court ruled the officer could claim negligence.
In an opinion issued later in August of 2019, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals doubled down on that ruling, arguing the lawsuit should never have been dismissed under First Amendment claims since Mckesson and other demonstrators were allegedly involved in blocking a highway, which sparked a confrontation with law enforcement.
The appeals court ruled if a crime was committed, the First Amendment did not shield protesters from liability for the consequences.
The U.S. Supreme Court chose not to address the First Amendment issue head-on, but challenged the negligence ruling Monday, Nov. 1, 2020 in an opinion, arguing the lower federal courts need to first establish through Louisiana’s Supreme Court if the state has laws that would allow the officer to sue Mckesson.
Without first establishing that laws are in place in Louisiana for an organizer to be held liable for the violent behavior of a third party actor, whether or not Mckesson is protected under the First Amendment wouldn’t matter since the lawsuit would lack the legal basis to head to trial.
“We think that the Fifth Circuit’s interpretation of state law is too uncertain a premise on which to address the question presented. The constitutional issue, though undeniably important, is implicated only if Louisiana law permits recovery under these circumstances in the first place,” the Supreme Court opinion says. “The dispute thus could be ‘greatly simplifie[d]’ by guidance from the Louisiana Supreme Court on the meaning of Louisiana law.”
The Supreme Court’s ruling was a deferral more than an outright win for either side, though both sides have claimed it as a victory.
“I’ve been in this legal battle since Nov 2016 and the Supreme Court vacated the 5th Circuit decision against me that said that individual organizers can be civilly liable for injuries/damages. This is win for every organizer & activist. Let’s keep fighting,” tweeted Mckesson. “And it’s not over -- the Supreme Court has sent the case to the Louisiana Supreme Court to answer another question. Let’s see how that goes.”
The officer’s attorney, Donna Grodner, says an outright win for Mckesson would have been the Supreme Court tossing out the lawsuit. She says the opinion instead shows promise for her client and could set up legal fights for other officers injured during demonstrations across the country.
“We feel like we’re on very strong footing. We’re thrilled to death. We couldn’t be happier,” Grodner said about the Supreme Court’s opinion. “We’re happy to do this for all the officers and law enforcement across the country.”
For Grodner, however, an outright win would have been the Supreme Court backing the federal appeal court’s decision and allowing the lawsuit to continue to trial.
Involving the state supreme court could add up to another year before a substantial ruling for either side.
