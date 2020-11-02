REPORT: 49ers trade former LSU linebacker to Saints

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - The San Francisco 49ers have traded former LSU linebacker Kwon Alexander to the New Orleans Saints.
According to multiple reports, the Saints are trading linebacker Kiko Alonso to the 49ers for Kwon Alexander and a conditional 5th round pick.
Alexander, was a seventh round draft pick in the 2015 NFL draft to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he played three seasons for the Bucs from 2015-2018. Alexander then signed a 4-year deal with the 49ers.
During his six year career, Alexander has started 59 games with 444 total tackles, 36 tackles for loss, and 8.5 sacks.
