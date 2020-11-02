Police investigating fatal shooting

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is on the scene of a reported fatal shooting.
According to emergency officials, one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident was reported as a shooting.
Police are located in the area of Frey Street and Dougherty Drive, which is near N. Foster Drive.
Details are limited at this time.
If you know anything that can help investigators, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.
