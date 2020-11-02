Parents of Max Gruver, advocates speak out about latest LSU hazing arrest, say it’s time for the culture to change

“The countless occurrences of hazing before Max’s tragic passing should have been enough to stop hazing. Max’s death as a result of a dangerous fraternity ritual should have been enough to stop hazing. Yet it seems no one is listening, so these tragedies continue. When will these young student organizations start to listen and believe our message of how uncontrollable and dangerous hazing is? They continue to haze because they believe they have their hazing under control and yet, every semester we learn of how dangerous this fallacy is. You can not control hazing. Hazing controls you. The only control of hazing is to eliminate it, cut this cancer from your organization before it kills someone you care for or love.”