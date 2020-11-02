New head of LSP on COVID-19 quarantine

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The new head of Louisiana State Police did not report for his first full day on the job Monday, Nov. 2.
Colonel Lamar Davis is currently self-isolating at home after direct exposure to someone who has the coronavirus (COVID-19). Davis, who has tested negative for COVID-19, is entering his second week of isolation.
He’s expected to return to work Friday, Nov. 6.
Davis, a 25-year LSP veteran, was named to the new position the last week of October after the retirement of Col. Kevin Reeves.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.