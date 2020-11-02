New member of Phi Kappa Psi that was victim of alleged hazing had BAC of nearly 6x legal limit; arrest made

According to the arrest report, officers responded to a local hospital around 6:15 a.m. on Oct. 19 in reference to hazing investigation involving severe alcohol poisoning. The victim was checked into the hospital around 3 a.m. after being dropped off by a group of males, later identified as members of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity. Staff members at the hospital say the victim was unresponsive upon arrival and had frothy, pink foam coming from his mouth and nose, indicating organ failure. The victim had to be placed on life support immediately, the report states.