FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Election Day will get off to a chilly start; sunshine will continue for most of the week

In the western Caribbean, Hurricane Eta has turned into a monster, becoming a Category 4 Monday afternoon as it heads towards Central America. After making landfall along the northern coast of Nicaragua Tuesday morning, Eta is expected to weaken as it moves across Nicaragua, then turn north into Honduras, and eventually reemerging over the western Caribbean. Extended range guidance suggests Eta could re-intensify into a hurricane once again while over the warm waters of the western Caribbean. At this stage, with so many unknowns, it’s simply too far out to assess where a restrengthened Eta might go from there.