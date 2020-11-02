FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Election Day will get off to a chilly start; sunshine will continue for most of the week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It has been a beautiful "Election Day Eve” and we will repeat it with an equally nice Election Day. Get out and vote if you haven’t already; it’s important.
Temperatures will drop to near 40° for the Red Stick for Tuesday’s morning low, with upper 30°s expected for some WAFB communities to the areas north and east of Baton Rouge. Sunshine rules the day, with afternoon highs in the low 70°s for metro Baton Rouge. Just remember, now that Daylight Saving Time is over, sunset comes earlier, and that means temperatures will drop off more rapidly during the late afternoon and early evening. Plan for the mid to upper 60°s by 5 p.m., with many WAFB neighborhoods in the upper 50°s by 7 p.m.
We will see a slow, modest warming trend with plenty of sunshine through the workweek and the entire area stays dry through Friday.
The First Alert Storm Team is calling for low-end rain chances over the upcoming weekend, with an increase in local humidity, translating into warmer mornings. Afternoon highs will climb a bit too, reaching the upper 70°s Saturday and into the 80°s for many WAFB communities by Sunday. With rain chances at 20% or lower both days, don’t let the limited showers change any weekend plans.
Low-end rain chances (20% or less) continue into the early part of next week, with the area’s next cold front scheduled for arrival sometime towards the middle of next week.
In the western Caribbean, Hurricane Eta has turned into a monster, becoming a Category 4 Monday afternoon as it heads towards Central America. After making landfall along the northern coast of Nicaragua Tuesday morning, Eta is expected to weaken as it moves across Nicaragua, then turn north into Honduras, and eventually reemerging over the western Caribbean. Extended range guidance suggests Eta could re-intensify into a hurricane once again while over the warm waters of the western Caribbean. At this stage, with so many unknowns, it’s simply too far out to assess where a restrengthened Eta might go from there.
