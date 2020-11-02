FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Chilly start to November

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Hope you enjoyed the lovely and quiet autumn weekend. It looks as if the nice weather will continue into early November!
Your Monday out-the-door is a bit on the chilly side; clear skies and temperatures generally in the low/mid 40°s. For a change, that’s cooler than normal for this time of year by about 12 degrees.
More sunshine ahead today, light northeast winds and a high in the mid 60°s.
Overnight, a fair and chilly low of 41°.
Tomorrow, still no weather worries; more sunshine, a little warmer, an afternoon temperature topping out at 72° for Election Day 2020.
