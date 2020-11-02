FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful fall weather for the first week of November!

Weather will not be an issue for Election Day, but early voters will definitely want to bundle up. Temperatures will be in the low 40s here in Baton Rouge as the polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday and areas north of the Capital City could start out in the upper 30s! But afternoon highs will rebound into the low 70s under sunny skies. Temperatures will then go from the mid 60s at 5 p.m. into the mid 50s by the time the polls close at 8 p.m.