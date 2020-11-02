FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Beautiful fall weather for the first week of November!

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Beautiful fall weather will prevail for Election Day and right on through the end of this first week of November. Temperatures will moderate a bit during the second half of the week, but I doubt that we’ll be hearing many complaints.
Today’s Forecast
A breezy and cool Monday can be expected in the wake of a reinforcing cold front that moved through the area yesterday. Bright sunshine continues into the afternoon, but temperatures will be close to 10 degrees below normal as highs only reach the mid to upper 60s.
Election Day Outlook
Weather will not be an issue for Election Day, but early voters will definitely want to bundle up. Temperatures will be in the low 40s here in Baton Rouge as the polls open at 6 a.m. Tuesday and areas north of the Capital City could start out in the upper 30s! But afternoon highs will rebound into the low 70s under sunny skies. Temperatures will then go from the mid 60s at 5 p.m. into the mid 50s by the time the polls close at 8 p.m.
Rest of This Week
A quiet weather pattern is expected to continue through the end of the week, but temperatures will slowly moderate. Highs will reach the mid to upper 70s for the second half of the week, but that is very close to normal for early November. The forecast stays dry through at least Friday.
A slight chance of showers arrives by this weekend as some tropical moisture moves westward through the Gulf of Mexico. You may also start to notice a return of humidity, with lows in the low 60s by Sunday and highs in the low 80s. It doesn’t look like our next cold front will move through until Tuesday of Wednesday of next week.
Tropical Update
Eta has continued to rapidly intensify this morning and is just shy of Category 3 intensity as of the 9 a.m. advisory, with maximum sustained winds of 110 mph. Unfortunately, the forecast now shows Eta potentially reaching the coast of Nicaragua by tomorrow morning as a Category 4 hurricane. In addition to the extreme winds, storm surge and life-threatening flash flooding are expected in Nicaragua and Honduras.
The official forecast now explicitly shows Eta or some part of its circulation reemerging over the western Caribbean by the end of the week. And forecast guidance indicates that we could be tracking a hurricane in the Caribbean once again by this weekend or early next week. It is too soon to speculate where it may go from there.
