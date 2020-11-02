Female killed on N Ardenwood Drive in second fatal shooting of the day for Baton Rouge

By Rachael Thomas | November 2, 2020 at 7:53 PM CST - Updated November 2 at 8:43 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Emergency crews responded to a fatal shooting in Baton Rouge Monday night (Nov. 2).

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department say around 6:30 p.m., officers responded to the 1200 block of N Ardenwood Drive. The coroner has been contacted, police say.

The deceased victim is a female. No other information is known about her at this time. We will update this story when we know more.

Another person was killed in a shooting earlier in the day on N Foster Drive.

