Clinical psychologist offers advice on how to manage election stress

“There are certainly some possibilities that pundits enjoy talking about where we have to wait for those states that are counting absentee ballots, but it’s most likely that we are going to be able to go to sleep tomorrow night and know who the next president of the United States will be,” said Sherman. “For folks that think back to 2000, Bush vs. Gore and hanging chads in Florida, that was a peacefully decided process by the Supreme Court of the United States. It took some time, but it was a peaceful transition of power. A lot of the anxiety is the unknown, that this may not be a peaceful transition. Around the world, we see many non-peaceful transitions, but we’ve never had that in modern American history.”