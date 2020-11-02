BR voters get their absentee ballots in ahead of deadline

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A number of people made a last-minute dash Monday, Nov. 2 to get their absentee ballot dropped off in time.
The deadline to drop off an absentee ballot at the Registrar of Voters Office is 4:30 p.m. Anyone who misses the deadline can of course still vote in-person Tuesday, Nov. 3, though they’ll likely have to stand in line and wait. Those individuals should let a poll worker know they intended to submit a mail-in ballot but are choosing to vote in-person instead.
Voters overseas and those who are hospitalized have until 8 p.m. on Nov. 3 to fax their ballots.
The East Baton Rouge Parish Registrar of Voters Office says even with more than double the absentee votes this year as compared to 2016, they actually expect local results to be finalized around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.
“We’ve got more staff, we’ve done more preparation this time around, we’ve got better equipment than we had in 2016 for counting ballots, so we feel pretty comfortable that we’ve done all the preparation we can so that it won’t linger for days like some may be fearful of,” said Steve Raborn, EBR registrar of voters.
In particular, the race for mayor-president of EBR Parish could come down to those absentee votes.
About 40 workers will begin scanning ballots first thing Tuesday morning. Each worker has to feed around 1,000 pieces of paper into the special scanners.
