Baker woman still waiting for Restore La. to finish home repairs one year later

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - The Restore Louisiana program is still finishing up claims from the August 2016 flood but one woman tells WAFB’s Donovan Jackson her case was closed even though the work was not finished.
Rosella Jones, of Baker, says contractors wrapped up repairs on her home last year which included a home elevation and new carport.
However, she says things seem to be worse now then they were before the flood. Jones has been reaching out to Restore and the contractor but no one has come out to inspect her home, she says.
“I wasn’t restored I was demolished. That’s the way I feel,” Jones tells WAFB.
“Put me back like you tore me apart,” she says.
WAFB’s Donovan Jackson will have more on this story on 9News at 5 and 6.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.