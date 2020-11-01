Suspect in New Orleans police shooting released from hospital, booked into jail

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The suspected shooter that injured two New Orleans police officers has been booked into the New Orleans jail.
Donnell Hassell, 44, has been charged with two counts of attempted murder of police.
Officer Trevor Abney, 31, was shot in his cheek. He is in serious condition at the hospital. Shattered glass from the window of the cruiser he was in injured his passenger, Officer Brook Duncan IV.
The shooting happened around 4:30 p.m. at Royal St. and St. Philip St.
Hassell was allegedly in a pedicab when he passed by the NOPD cruiser and opened fire.
He was captured by police several blocks later and taken to the hospital for evaluation.
According to police records, he was booked into jail on Saturday night around 10:15 p.m. No bond hearing has been set.
Under state law, he could face up to 50 years on each count if convicted.
