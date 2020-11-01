No. 3 Ohio State defeats No. 18 Penn State 38-25

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - No. 3 Ohio State has defeated No. 18 Penn State 38-25 and moves to 2-0 on the season.
Justin Fields finished throwing 28/34 for 318 yards with four touchdowns.
Chris Olave finished with seven receptions for 120 yards along with two touchdowns.
Master Teague III finished with 20 carries for 110 yards along with one touchdown.
Garrett Wilson finished with 11 receptions for 111 yards.
Jeremy Ruckert finished with four receptions for 25 yards along with two touchdowns.
The Buckeyes will be at home next Saturday facing Rutgers, kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WOIO. All rights reserved.