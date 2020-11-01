LSU looks to make lots of corrections during bye week after Auburn loss

“I thought we were playing with our cleats in the grass, Bo [Pelini] had a good plan, our guys were tackling, we’re keeping the ball in front of us, we were limiting explosive plays," said Orgeron. "Now, we had a couple of busts on the speed sweep, but overall, I thought our tackling was pretty good in the first half. We’ve got to look at the tape and see where we went wrong. We’ve got to continue to fix the things we can. We’ve got to be constructive. We’ve got to be positive and just identify what the problem is and come up with a solution. We’ve got to keep playing. There’s a lot of young players out there. Eric Gilbert played well. There are some young guys that are learning how to play. This is a new team. You’ve got to learn. You come through on the road in the SEC, you better be ready to play. That’s my responsibility. Today, we didn’t start off fast and Auburn was ready to play.”