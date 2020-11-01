Jennings native Travis Etienne breaks ACC career rushing record

JENNINGS, La. (KPLC) - It was an eventful day for Travis Etienne, as the Jennings Bulldog alum broke the ACC career rushing record in Clemson’s 34-28 win over Boston College.
Etienne, a solidified first-round draft pick, chose to return to Clemson for his senior season. Doing so has allowed him to break multiple Clemson, ACC, and NCAA records.
Etienne went into the game today needing just 43 yards to break Ted Brown’s 42-year-old record. And a 16 yard run in the 3rd quarter solidified Etienne’s career with other ACC greats.
Etienne now has 4,612 career rushing yards.
