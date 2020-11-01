FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Jacket weather for start of the work week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A surge of colder air will be working into the local area through Monday. Temperatures will be 10 degrees colder than normal.
Be sure to grab a jacket for out the door Monday as winds will still be slightly breezy making it feel even colder than the air temperature. The afternoon will be comfortably cool with highs in the mid 60°s. A steady breeze from the north will add a crispness to the air.
The early morning of Election Day Tuesday will be the coldest temperatures we’ve seen since early March. Morning lows will dip awfully close to the upper 30s. High pressure begins to push to our east Tuesday afternoon allowing for a warming trend to take place to close out the week.
We stay dry through Friday even with warming temperatures. Next weekend a weak easterly wave will be moving across the Northern Gulf of Mexico. The increase in moisture levels should allow for a couple of showers to develop mainly during the afternoon. Certainly don’t cancel any outdoor plans you have as most will stay dry.
Some of the tropical moisture may be related to what is left of Eta after it makes landfall in Central America Tuesday. Forecast models continue to be in poor agreement showing a myriad of possibilities. A look at the GFS and European model ensembles show 3 distinct possibilities for Eta.
Eta will either dissipate over Central American, move across Central America into the Eastern Pacific, or begin to drift back to the north towards North America. So, there will be a possibility some moisture associated with Eta could be in play for the first part of next week.
A cold front is set to arrive during this time period which should help keep the core of what is left of Eta away from the Western Gulf of Mexico. Rain chances will be highest for the end of our exclusive 10-day forecast to account for the moisture and cold front passage.
