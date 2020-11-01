FIRST ALERT FORECAST: High pressure dominates local weather pattern

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The weather over the next several days will be related to a ridge of high pressure. This high pressure system will dominate the local weather pattern keeping things rather quiet.
We stay on the east side of the high to start the week. Temperatures will remain cooler than normal through Wednesday. The high will situate itself directly over Louisiana Tuesday keeping the weather cool and dry for Election Day.
As the high begins to shift to our east, the local area will be on the backside which means a return of easterly and southeasterly wind flow. This will allow warmer air to come off the Gulf of Mexico bringing temperatures back up above normal by Thursday. The weather will stay dry through Friday.
By next weekend, some tropical moisture will try to spread into the Northern Gulf of Mexico. This increase in moisture may just be enough to trigger a couple of showers next weekend into the start of the following week. A cold front is set to arrive in the local area by the end of the 10 day forecast.
Tropical Storm Eta is currently located in the Central Caribbean. Eta is forecast to make landfall in Central America late Tuesday or early Wednesday as a Category 1 Hurricane.
Where Eta goes from there is still uncertain. Long range models keep Eta’s circulation intact as it moves across Central America to the northwest. A few models and ensemble members bring the system into the Eastern Gulf of Mexico by the start of next week.
Forecast confidence is not very high at the moment past day five. So we won’t lower our guard, but we also won’t worry. This is yet another reminder that we have one more month of hurricane season yet to go.
