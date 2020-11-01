BRPD investigating homicide on N. 38th Street

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred in the 3900 block of N. 38th Street.
The shooting occurred around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31.
According to officials, Justin Abadie, 37 was found inside his vehicle suffering from an apparent gunshot injury. Abadie was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
This investigation remains ongoing.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 389-4869 or Crime Stoppers at 344-7867.
