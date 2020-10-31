Police pursuit on Siegen Lane

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A large number of law enforcement agents from multiple agencies took part in a pursuit that ended near the Hobby Lobby store on Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge Saturday morning.
Nearly 25 police units surrounded various businesses in that area including units from Louisiana State Police, Baton Rouge Police and the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Early reports indicate several men inside of a vehicle got out and ran after being stopped by police.
At least two men were taken into custody.
This is a developing story.
