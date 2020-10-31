No. 1 Tigers survive early surge to defeat Boston College

Following a BT Potter field goal, Boston College took advantage of an aggressive Clemson defense. The Eagles lined up for a field goal only to call an audible with John Tessitore getting under center. Nyles Pinckney jumped offsides giving the Eagles a first down. On the next play, CJ Lewis came up with a touchdown catch after bobbling the ball initially. The 18-yard pass put BC up 28-10 with 1:02 left in the half.