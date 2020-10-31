HOLD THAT TIGER! Nation’s top safety commits to LSU

LAFAYETTE, La. (WAFB) - One of the state’s top prospects for the class of 2021 has announced his decision on where he will play college football next season.
Sage Ryan, from Lafayette Christian Academy, announced on Saturday, Oct. 31, that he will be playing for the Bayou Bengals.
According to 247Sports, Ryan is ranked as the No. 2 player in the state of Louisiana, No. 1 overall safety in the nation, and No. 36 ranked prospect overall.
Football runs in Ryan’s blood and his commitment to the Tigers over the Crimson Tide continues a family legacy. Ryan is the nephew of former LSU linebacker Trev Faulk and is the cousin of LSU’s all-time leading rusher, Kevin Faulk.
Here’s a full list of 2021 LSU commits:
- Five-star safety, Sage Ryan, Louisiana
- Four-star outside linebacker, Raesjon Davis, California
- Four-star wide receiver, JoJo Earle, Texas
- Four-star wide receiver, Deion Smith, Mississippi
- Four-star defensive end, Landon Jackson, Texas
- Four-star outside linebacker, Zavier Carter, Georgia
- Four-star quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier, Texas
- Four-star running back, Corey Kiner, Ohio
- Four-star safety, Khari Gee, Georgia
- Four-star defensive end, Saivion Jones, Louisiana
- Four-star offensive tackle, Garrett Dellinger, Michigan
- Four-star defensive end, Naquan Brown, Virginia
- Four-star wide receiver, Chris Hilton, Louisiana
- Four-star defensive end, Keanu Koht, Florida
- Four-star linebacker, Greg Penn III, Maryland
- Four-star cornerback, Nathaniel Wiggins, Georgia
- Three-star safety, Matthew Langlois, Louisiana
- Three-star defensive tackle, Anthony Hundley, Florida
- Three-star tight end, Jalen Shead, Mississippi
- Three-star punter, Peyton Todd, Louisiana
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.