FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Turn clocks back overnight

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As we end October we end Daylight Saving Time. Don’t forget to roll clocks back 1 hour overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. So enjoy the extra hour of sleep.
A cold front is set to arrive Sunday helping to reinforce our cooler temperatures. It will be a chilly start to Election Day Tuesday with lows in the low 40s to possibly upper 30s in a few locations. Temperatures will remain below normal through Wednesday. High pressure will start to shift to the east allowing for some warmer air to sneak back into the area by end of week.
With high pressure in control the local forecast will remain dry through Friday. By next weekend, a few weak easterly waves will be moving through the Gulf of Mexico and could produce a shower or two.
In the tropics we are now dealing with Tropical Depression #29. T.D. #29 formed in the Central Caribbean and is forecast to become Eta as we continue through the Greek Alphabet. If it can become Eta, 2020 would tie 2005 for the most named storms on record for any hurricane season going back to the 1850s.
The forecast track for T.D. #29 remains low confidence. Long range weather models and their ensembles disagree on the final spot this system is expected to impact. The current National Hurricane Center forecast has Central America in the crosshairs, but we can’t lower our guard here in North America just yet.
