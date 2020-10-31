FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Comfortably cool weather for trick or treaters

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Temperatures will remain slightly below average as we end October and move into November. Trick or treaters tonight will be treated to nice weather this Halloween.
Temperatures will be falling through 60°s during the evening hours. After your Halloween plans are over, don’t forget to turn clocks back one hour Saturday night into Sunday morning as Daylight Saving Time ends. We gain an extra hour of sleep, but sunset will occur at 5:16 PM Sunday!
A cold front will arrive Sunday afternoon/evening. This front won’t produce any wet weather, but it will bring another round of cooler temperatures. Expect morning lows in the low 40°s for metro Baton Rouge to start the work/school week. North and east of Baton Rouge could see lows dip briefly into the upper 30°s.
A modest warming trend begins Tuesday afternoon as high pressure begins to settle to our east bringing easterly and southerly easterly wind flow. Warmer air off the Gulf will start to work back over the area during this time. We stay dry through much of the week.
By the following weekend, a few easterly waves will move across the Northern Gulf Coast region. These waves may produce a couple of showers by next weekend.
We are tracking Invest 96-L in the Central Caribbean. Invest 96-L is forecast to become our next Tropical Depression this weekend.
If it strengthens enough to get a name it will become Eta as we continue through the Greek Alphabet. If Eta can form, then 2020 will tie 2005 for most named storms on record for any hurricane season.
Model uncertainty remains as to where exactly Eta will ultimately go. For now, just enjoy the wonderful local weather as we have plenty of time to watch how things progress with Invest 96-L.
