YOUR MONEY: Choosing the right healthcare plan for you

“You need to look at each one of them," she said. "That’s the most important thing you need to understand is that it’s individual to your specific needs. An example – a younger person – a high deductible plan may be a good option. They would have to look at how many times a year do they typically go to the doctor versus someone with a family of five who have children that go to the doctor more often. You want to look at the maximum out of pocket scenario and kind of do the math of how much you think you would spend with each individual plan and understand what would you need available in your reserves, should you reach that max out of pocket. Determine for yourself which one you think is the best and if you’re unsure reach out to a professional.”