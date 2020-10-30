Salvation Army in desperate need of warehouse to store Angel Tree gifts

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - 2020 has been many things, mostly not nice, but now it is trying to become the Grinch that stole Christmas.
The warehouse where the Salvation was planning to store its Angel Tree gifts is no longer available, leaving the organization without a home for the Christmas presents thousands of families rely on to give their children.
“We’ve tried to use as much of the resources as we know where to go to get help but at the end of the day within the next week or so we’ve got to find a place,” said Commander Dan Tekautz.
Tekautz is hoping someone will rescue Christmas morning either by donating or making a 20 to 25,000 sq. ft. warehouse available for volunteers to operate.
“It’s going to be really hard to kind of piecemeal some, the little bits of space that we do have,” he said. “It will not be an easy answer.”
Time is of the essence for the organization. If you have a space that is available, Tekautz asks you to reach out to the main office. He is hoping to have a space secured by the end of next week.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.