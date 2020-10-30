Saints WR Thomas out vs. Bears

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas (13) catches the ball during an NFL football training camp practice at the Ochsner Sports Performance Center in Metairie, La., Friday, July 21, 2020. ( Photo/David Grunfeld, Pool) (Source: David Grunfeld)
By Spencer Chrisman | October 30, 2020 at 3:28 PM CDT - Updated October 30 at 3:28 PM

NEW ORLEANS (WAFB) - New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas will miss his sixth straight game of the 2020 NFL season.

Thomas has been battling an ankle injury since the team’s week one win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also tweaked his hamstring last week that kept him out of the Saints' 27-24 win over the Carolina Panthers.

Wide receiver Marquez Callaway and guard Nick Easton are also listed as out for their week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears.

