Pedestrian killed in West Baton Rouge Parish crash

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A 57-year-old woman was killed in a crash on US Hwy 190 in West Baton Rouge Thursday night, according to Louisiana State Police.
The pedestrian, Theresa Matherne, was walking in the eastbound lanes of US Hwy 190, trying to get assistance for drivers in a previous crash. She was struck by multiple vehicles who fled the scene.
Matherne was pronounced dead on the scene around 9:30 p.m. Sunday.
Troopers are now asking for your assistance in locating the hit and run vehicles and drivers. Troopers urge anyone with any information regarding this crash to contact Louisiana State Police Troop A at 225-754-8500.
