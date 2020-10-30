LSU LB Travez Moore opts out remainder of season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU senior outside linebacker has decided to opt out for the remainder of the 2020 football season.
He made the announcement via Twitter on Thursday, Oct. 29.
He did not give a reason for his decision.
He played in three games this season, registering three total tackles, one sack, and one tackle for loss.
In August, Moore tweeted about how COVID-19 had affected him, mainly that he had lost nearly 30 pounds from the disease.
