THE INVESTIGATORS: Advocates warn about dangers of impaired driving ahead of Halloween

Halloween is just a few hours away and the holiday falls on a Saturday this year. The last time it ended up on a Saturday, it was the deadliest in recent years for alcohol-related crashes in the country. According to data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, back then 92 people lost their lives in alcohol-related crashes on the holiday. In 2016, the holiday fell on a Monday where 26 alcohol-related deaths were reported. The holiday fell on a Tuesday in 2017 and saw 25 people lose their lives in alcohol-related crashes. When the holiday fell on a Wednesday in 2018, 27 alcohol-related deaths were recorded.