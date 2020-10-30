Hundreds of thousands still without power following Zeta

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Hundreds of thousands of people are still without power in Southeast Louisiana. Entergy New Orleans says it could be longer than a week before they’re able to get the lights back on.
The storm left 75 percent of the city in the dark. High winds downed hundreds of power poles in the area.
“While every storm is different, based on historical data, the duration of outages as a result of a category 2 hurricane can be up to 10 days. While 90% of our customers will be restored sooner, customers in the hardest-hit areas may be out longer,” said Sandra Diggs-Miller, Entergy New Orleans Vice President of Customer Service.
Entergy New Orleans says it may take a couple of days to get full damage assessments.
Once that’s done, they will then begin providing customers with their estimated restoration times. In the meantime, they’re urging residents to stay away from downed power lines.
If you see one, do not touch it. Instead, call Entergy New Orleans for help.
