Friday, Oct. 30: Number of coronavirus cases, deaths in Louisiana

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - As of Friday, Oct. 30, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the following coronavirus cases for the state:
Note: Due to hospital reporting delays associated with Zeta, LDH will not be updating hospital-related data for Friday, Oct. 30.
- 182,270 total cases - 434 new cases
- 5,705 total deaths - 11 new deaths
- 612 patients in hospitals - no change
- 79 patients on ventilators - no change
- 168,634 patients recovered - no change
“Because of the daily removal of newly identified duplicates and out of state cases, the new case increase may not match the difference between today’s and yesterday’s total case count,” LDH says.
