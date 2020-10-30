FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Gorgeous autumn weekend ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a breezy, cool Friday morning. All is clear on First Alert Doppler radar and temperatures are starting out in the upper 40°s/lower 50°s.
Winds from the north at 10-15 mph, but gusting up to 20 mph, will mean a brisk morning for youngsters and their wait at the bus stop!
Perhaps a few clouds early but clearing over the next few hours, sunny skies – “light” northerly winds – and a high (unseasonably cool!) of 68°.
Overnight, clear and CHILLY – a low dropping into the mid 40°s.
Halloween will be just about picture perfect – more sunshine and a bit warmer, a high temperature topping out at 72°.
Don’t forget to set your clocks back one hour Saturday night (daylight saving time ends). Enjoy that extra hour Sunday – it promises to be an autumn beauty!
