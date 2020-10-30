FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Cool temperatures to stay through mid week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A pesky cloud deck kept us quite cool through Friday morning but the clouds cleared the entire WAFB region by the early afternoon, allowing Friday temperatures to climb into the mid and upper 60s.
Skies will stay mainly clear through the night and into Saturday morning with a chilly daybreak start in the mid 40s for metro Baton Rouge. Sunshine will warm Saturday nicely, with temperatures climbing into the low 70s for most WAFB neighborhoods under mostly sunny skies.
It’s looking good for Saturday evening’s Halloween festivities under a rare “blue” moon (the second full moon of the month)! Temperatures will drop from near 70 at 5 p.m. to the low 60s by 8 p.m. under mainly-clear skies, just about perfect for neighborhood Trick-or-Treating.
Don’t forget that Daylight Saving Time ends early Sunday morning, so set your clocks back one hour when you go to bed on Saturday. (Yes, you can sneak an extra hour of sleep!)
Sunday shapes up to be another beautiful fall day and a great way to start the month of November. After a morning start in the upper 40s to low 50s, highs will return to the low 70s during the afternoon under fair skies. A dry cold front will slide through the state on Sunday: while it may bring a few clouds during the day, there is no chance for rain.
Sunday’s dry front will mean a cooler day for Monday under sunshine. After morning start in the low to mid 40s, highs on Monday may struggle to make it into the mid 60s for some of WAFB northern communities.
It looks to be almost cold for Tuesday morning, with temperatures at sunrise dropping to near 40 around the capital area. The Storm Team anticipates 30s for areas near and north of the LA/MS state line. It stays mainly sunny through Election Day with Baton Rouge area highs rebounding to around 70 for the afternoon.
The forecast through the remainder of the workweek remains dry with a modest warming trend as afternoon temperatures slowly rise through the 70s from Wednesday through Friday. And for the time being, The First Alert extended forecast into next weekend (Nov. 7 & 8) calls for highs in the upper 70s to low 80s and staying mostly-dry for both days.
It looks like we are well on our way to seeing the development of the season’s next tropical depression or tropical storm. The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has dubbed a tropical wave in the eastern Caribbean as Invest 96L, giving it a 70% chance of development over the weekend and an 80% chance of development over the next five days. If the system does get named, it will be Eta (pronounced “ate-uh”).
96L is expected to cross the Caribbean and is likely to continue westward and slide into Central America. While the Storm Team cannot completely rule-out a turn towards the northwest over the next several days, it is far too soon to start worrying about this disturbance. The Storm Team monitor the Caribbean through the weekend: let’s see where it is early next week before we give it too much attention.
