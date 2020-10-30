BR native, Southern grad to head LSP

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A new superintendent has been chosen to head Louisiana State Police (LSP).
Lamar Davis, a 25-year LSP veteran, was named to the position Friday morning.
Davis is a Baton Rouge native and graduate of Southern University.
Davis will replaced retiring Colonel Kevin Reeves.
Reeves will retire at the end of the day Friday after 30 years with the law enforcement agency. He made the decision earlier this year to retire at the end of October.
Reeves was appointed the 25th superintendent of LSP by Gov. Edwards in March of 2017. Reeves began his career with LSP in 1990 as a trooper on motorcycle patrols for Troop A in Baton Rouge.
“Capt. Davis has led an exemplary career in law enforcement and has earned the respect of his colleagues,” Governor John Bel Edwards said. I am confident that he will continue to lead this agency with the utmost professionalism and highest standards in order to protect the public’s safety," said Gov. Edwards. “He has accepted this position at a time when our state is facing many challenges including COVID-19, severe weather and the efforts necessary for recovery and rebuilding. I’m grateful that he and his family have agreed to serve the people of our great state, and I look forward to working with him.”
“I truly appreciate Governor Edwards for the opportunity presented with this appointment and I am humbled by his confidence,” said Capt. Davis. “I recognize there are challenges ahead and, rest assured, we will be purposeful moving forward. My administration will be built on trust, externally and internally. I look forward to working daily on behalf of the men and women of the Department of Public Safety and the Louisiana State Police to ensure the safety of the citizens we serve. I am grateful to Colonel Reeves for his over 30 years of service to the Louisiana State Police with the last three and a half as Superintendent and wish he and his family well in retirement.”
Here is more information on Davis:
Davis received his undergraduate degree from Southern University Baton Rouge and masters from Southern University New Orleans. A member of the U.S. Army who has served active duty and the Louisiana National Army Guard, he joined Louisiana State Police in 1998 and has extensive background in all aspects of law enforcement. His previous assignments include Highway Patrol, Criminal Intelligence, Gaming Enforcement, Criminal Investigations, Legislation, Research and Policy. Prior to being employed by Louisiana State Police, Lamar served as a Department of Public Safety Police Officer, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Deputy and a Louisiana Department of Corrections Officer. Davis is married and has one son.
