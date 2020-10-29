YMCA in north Baton Rouge looking to bridge health gaps among lower income people

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - People in north Baton Rouge will get more help now when it comes to their healthcare.
The YMCA of the Capital Area is piloting a program to help bridge health gaps, which have come about because COVID-19 can have a greater impact on people with a lower income. This program will include a YMCA membership, meaning a lot of resources will open up for people living in the area.
“This is a place where people from all over this area come, feel safe, and they are connected to not only one another, but to themselves. You know, the YMCA is more than just a gym. It’s a place where people come and can be part of a community,” said a representative with the YMCA.
BlueCross BlueShield and ExxonMobil are helping to fund this program.
