SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 5 Scoreboard
Brusly at U-High on Oct. 29, 2020 (Source: Josh Auzenne/WAFB-TV)
By WAFB Staff | October 29, 2020 at 9:26 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 10:08 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the fifth week of the LHSAA football season and a cold front brought cooler temperatures to south Louisiana that really feel like fall football weather.

THURSDAY SCORES:

Brusly

U-High

St. Michael

Broadmoor

Ascension Christian - 6

St. John - 43

Slaughter Community Charter - 14

Central Private - 12

Opelousas - 9

Livonia - 20

Morgan City - 0

Assumption - 44

Covington - 20

Hammond - 0

Frederick A. Douglass

St. Thomas Aquinas

Lutcher - 49

Berwick - 13

Notre Dame

Lafayette Christian

Abbeville - 46

Crowley - 12

Northwest - 7

Church Point - 32

