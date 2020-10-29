SPORTSLINE FRIDAY NITE: Week 5 Scoreboard

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the fifth week of the LHSAA football season and a cold front brought cooler temperatures to south Louisiana that really feel like fall football weather.
____________________
THURSDAY SCORES:
Brusly
U-High
____________________
St. Michael
Broadmoor
____________________
Ascension Christian - 6
St. John - 43
____________________
Slaughter Community Charter - 14
Central Private - 12
____________________
Opelousas - 9
Livonia - 20
____________________
Morgan City - 0
Assumption - 44
____________________
Covington - 20
Hammond - 0
____________________
Frederick A. Douglass
St. Thomas Aquinas
____________________
Lutcher - 49
Berwick - 13
____________________
Notre Dame
Lafayette Christian
____________________
Abbeville - 46
Crowley - 12
____________________
Northwest - 7
Church Point - 32
____________________
