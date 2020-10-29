LSUPD searching for person reportedly involved in sexual battery on campus

The individual pictured below is a suspect relative to a Sexual Battery on LSU’s campus. Last seen with a tennis or badminton racket in his book-sack near Cedar Hall. If you have information contact LSUPD at 225-578-3231 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867), or submit an anonymous tip at www.crimestoppersbr.com. You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.