LSUPD searching for person reportedly involved in sexual battery on campus

The person pictured above is wanted in connection with a sexual battery that happened on LSU's campus, police say. (Source: LSUPD)
By Rachael Thomas | October 29, 2020 at 12:35 PM CDT - Updated October 29 at 12:35 PM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department is currently asking for the public’s help finding a person reportedly involved in a sexual battery that happened on LSU’s campus.

Police say the individual pictured below was last seen near Cedar Hall with a tennis or badminton racket in backpack.

The individual pictured below is a suspect relative to a Sexual Battery on LSU’s campus. Last seen with a tennis or badminton racket in his book-sack near Cedar Hall. If you have information contact LSUPD at 225-578-3231 or Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867), or submit an anonymous tip at www.crimestoppersbr.com. You will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward.

