FIRST ALERT FOPRECAST: Sunshine returns, quiet autumn weather ahead

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a much different weather picture on this Thursday morning than 24 hours ago.
Significantly cooler, it’s windy and there’s even a bit of lingering mist!
The forecast improves as we move into the mid-to-late morning and the afternoon. Temperatures are some 20 degrees cooler than yesterday, starting out in the mid/upper 50°s. Windy gusts will be up to 25 mph as a cold front continues to push through southeast Louisiana.
We’ll finally enjoy a stretch of quiet autumn weather as sunshine returns. Highs today only in the mid 60°s!
Overnight, mostly clear and almost chilly – a low of 48°. And for your Friday, a nice late October day – partly cloudy and mild – a high of 66°.
