FIRST ALERT FOPRECAST: Sunshine returns, quiet autumn weather ahead

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thurs., Oct. 29 - Stretch of quiet autumn weather
By Diane Deaton | October 29, 2020 at 7:39 AM CDT - Updated October 29 at 7:40 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s a much different weather picture on this Thursday morning than 24 hours ago.

Significantly cooler, it’s windy and there’s even a bit of lingering mist! 

The forecast improves as we move into the mid-to-late morning and the afternoon. Temperatures are some 20 degrees cooler than yesterday, starting out in the mid/upper 50°s. Windy gusts will be up to 25 mph as a cold front continues to push through southeast Louisiana.

We’ll finally enjoy a stretch of quiet autumn weather as sunshine returns. Highs today only in the mid 60°s!

Overnight, mostly clear and almost chilly – a low of 48°. And for your Friday, a nice late October day – partly cloudy and mild – a high of 66°.

