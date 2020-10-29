1,900 ExxonMobil layoffs expected across US; potential impact for La. workers unclear

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - About 1,900 U.S. employees are being cut as ExxonMobil, Louisiana’s largest manufacturing employer, seeks to reduce costs.
In an announcement released Thursday, company officials said the cuts will happen through a mix of voluntary and involuntary programs.
Company representatives tell WAFB the majority of those let go will come from the company’s Houston-based offices.
In a statement, one representative said, “While any person being affected will be significant, the numbers outside of Houston will be very small.”
Another representative would not provide WAFB with a specific number of employees who could be impacted in Louisiana, if any.
The agency responsible for the state’s workforce was also unable to confirm if they received any communication from Exxon about possible layoffs and the number of employees across the state who could be impacted.
In a previously released statement, Exxon CEO Darren Woods said, “Making the organization more efficient and more nimble will reduce the number of required positions and, unfortunately, reduce the number of people we need.”
This latest announcement comes as the company seeks to reduce its global workforce by as much as 14,000 workers.
Exxon says employees who are let go involuntarily will be provided with support, including severance and outplacement services.
