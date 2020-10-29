EBR schools transitioning from grab-n-go meals to delivery service for students learning virtually

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish School System (EBRPSS) is transitioning from grab-n-go meal service to delivery for students learning virtually beginning Nov. 2.
The EBR Child Nutrition Program is partnering with TDP Group, llc. to deliver boxed meals to students who are learning virtually at home. Only families participating in a 100% virtual learning schedule are eligible for the service. Families will be required to complete meal delivery registration every week.
The school system says meals will be delivered once per week sometime between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday (excluding school holidays, days when school is closed, or during severe weather). Meals cannot be left on the doorstep, so someone must be home to receive the meals. Deliveries will only be made to addresses within EBR Parish in school attendance zones.
Families participating in 100% virtual learning must submit a registration form no later than Oct. 30 at 5 p.m. Those families should receive the registration form in their email Thursday, Oct. 29. The registration link will reopen every Monday and will close on Thursdays at 5 p.m. through the end of the 2020-21 school year.
One form should be submitted per household. On Monday mornings, families will get an email with their scheduled delivery window.
Meal boxes will include a combination of fresh bread products, cereal, frozen entrees, canned fruits and vegetables, and shelf-stable milk. Boxes will have five lunches, five breakfasts, five dinners, and five snacks.
Those with questions about delivery should contact Jeff Landry at 225-936-4750. Those with questions specifically about the food should email cgrisby@ebrschools.org.
