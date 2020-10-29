During weekly radio show, Orgeron reiterates Finley will start at QB for LSU; talks about trying to stop Auburn QB Bo Nix

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Ed Orgeron reiterated to fans Wednesday evening during his weekly radio show that true freshman TJ Finley is all but guaranteed to make his second straight start at quarterback, as Myles Brennan will be out again with an injury.
"Who’s going to be the quarterback? Orgeron asked, repeating a caller’s question. “Yeah,” the caller replied. “TJ Finley,” Orgeron answered. “Hey, good luck on the game and Happy Halloween to you,” the caller added. “Oh, yeah. Happy ... when’s Halloween?” Orgeron asked. “Saturday night,” said host Chris Blair. “Oh, okay,” Orgeron added (laughing).
Coach O is not concerned about trick or treating, just winning a football game at Auburn this weekend against head coach Gus Malzahn and quarterback Bo Nix, who was named the SEC Freshman of the Year” in 2019 but has certainly experienced some struggles as a sophomore, including three interceptions during a loss at South Carolina two weeks ago.
However, he rebounded nicely against Ole Miss on Oct. 24, finishing 23-of-30 passing for 238 yards and the game-winning score to star wide receiver Seth Williams in the final moments to steal a victory in Oxford. He didn’t throw any interceptions. He also ran for 52 yards and another touchdown.
“Well, we have to keep him in the pocket and we can’t let him run around. We can’t give him a lot of time to throw, either. He’s a big quarterback. We have to tackle him like a tailback. They’re going to have some quarterback runs. The biggest thing for us is on first down. They’re going to run the football, try to run the football in between the tackles. We’ve got to get them in third-and-long. We can’t let them be third-and-three, third-and-four all game,” Orgeron explained.
LSU will face Auburn on “The Plains” on Saturday, Oct. 31, in Jordan-Hare Stadium. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on WAFB.
LSU is 31-22-1 all-time against Auburn.
